Downtown Lynchburg parking changes begin February 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After adjustments in March of 2020 as a response to the growing number of people working from home, the Lynchburg Parking Authority announced changes to begin February 1.

Most of the adjustments will be to revert the lots back to paid or free with a time limit.

“In March 2020, a number of modifications were made to parking downtown to accommodate the growing number of people working from home and other changes due to COVID-19,” said David Malewitz, Lynchburg parking manager. “Since then, the Parking Authority has been evaluating the situation and felt it was time to make adjustments.”

Clay Street Parking Deck (middle level ONLY) The middle level will revert back to paid hourly/permit parking

Crossroads Lot (1300 Main Street) Reverting back to hourly/permit parking

Depot Lot Free all-day parking reverting to free, two-hour parking

Mosaic Lot (801 Jefferson Street) Free all-day parking reverting to free, two-hour parking Monthly permits available for purchase

Riverfront Lot (1000 Jefferson Street) Free all-day parking reverting to free, two-hour parking Monthly permits available for purchase

Jefferson Street on-street parking spaces Posted two-hour time limit will be enforced

Jefferson Street Lot (next to Bikes Unlimited) Still free all-day parking



For more information, contact Parking Management by calling (434) 455-4045 or sending an email to parking.authority@lynchburgva.gov.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.