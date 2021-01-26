Advertisement

Driver arrested after hitting at least 6 people in Oregon, killing one

Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on foot, but witnesses corralled him until he could be taken into custody.(Source: KATU via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a motorist fatally struck one person and hit other people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, before he fled on foot and was arrested.

Police say one person who was hit Monday died at a hospital. Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian in the Southeastern part of the city.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Courtesy WDBJ7
Man dies, suspect wanted after shooting Monday in Martinsville
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Roanoke PD ask for public’s help locating missing minor
Generic Coronavirus
More than 6,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday

Latest News

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted Monday night to allow county farmland to be...
Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approves special use permit for solar power plant
At Monday’s meeting, the city council talked about COVID-19 in the community and throughout the...
Radford City Council provides COVID-19 update at Jan. 25 meeting
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe releases plan for criminal justice reforms
McAuliffe releases plan for criminal justice reforms
Contactless App To Park
Contactless App To Park