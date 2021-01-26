Driver arrested for DUI after hitting staircase Sunday in Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Lynchburg Police, a man was arrested for DUI along 13th Street after he crashed his truck with a staircase nearby.

Officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the area of the Bluffwalk at 50 13th Street in response to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Marcus Martin, 34 of Madison Heights, was arrested for DUI.

No injuries were reported.

