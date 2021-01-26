Northbound Catawba Valley Drive closed following three-vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Roanoke County should use caution following a car accident on Catawba Valley Drive.

The northbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive is blocked and traffic is being diverted onto Carvins Cove Road while the Roanoke Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash is at the intersection with Bradshaw Road.

The southbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive is open, along with Bradshaw Road.

