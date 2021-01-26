Advertisement

Northbound Catawba Valley Drive closed following three-vehicle crash

(KBTX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers in Roanoke County should use caution following a car accident on Catawba Valley Drive.

The northbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive is blocked and traffic is being diverted onto Carvins Cove Road while the Roanoke Police Department investigates a three-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash is at the intersection with Bradshaw Road.

The southbound lane of Catawba Valley Drive is open, along with Bradshaw Road.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Roanoke PD asks for public’s help locating missing minor
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Campbell County deputies searching for missing teen

Latest News

Brandon Payne was charged with hit-and-run after a fatal crash in Campbell County.
Lynchburg man charged with hit-and-run after fatal Campbell Co. crash
Suspect arrested after hitting police vehicles during multi-county pursuit
One dead in Campbell County crash
Courtesy WBTV
Person injured after small plane crashes on Lake Norman