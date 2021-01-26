Advertisement

Man charged with Felony Murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant

Morris is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Dominic Morris, 26 of Pulaski, was arrested and charged Tuesday on four felony warrants following a crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

He is charged with Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter; Reckless Driving while Suspended that Caused a Death; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle; and Felony Murder.

According to the county’s Commonwealth Attorney, Morris is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. His first court appearance is set to be his advisement of counsel.

The Virginia State Police, Town of Pulaski Police Department, Radford City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office all helped on the case.

