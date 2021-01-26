Advertisement

Shooter sought after weekend shooting in Martinsville

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fourth St.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooter is being sought and a man is being treated in a hospital after a masked, armed man kicked in his back door and started shooting.

Martinsville Police say they responded to the 700 block of Fourth St. around 2:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person who was shot.

Keland Oneal Shelton was taken to SOVAH Martinsville and then flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Shelton reported the shooter’s face was partially covered with a mask, and he ran off after the shooting.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. A reward of up to $2,500 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

