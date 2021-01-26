Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mudslide in Roanoke damaged the Southern Classic car wash Tuesday morning.

A call came in around 6 a.m. when an officer was driving down Orange Avenue and saw the mudslide at the intersection of Orange and Hollins Road.

It happened on the embankment behind the car wash, causing the back wall and part of the roof to collapse.

A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue. (WDBJ7)

Police told WDBJ7 it seems two-thirds of the building might be compromised from the incident.

The embankment remains a safety hazard due to the rain and will need to be stabilized to prevent further mud from sliding.

