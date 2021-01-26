Advertisement

Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mudslide in Roanoke damaged the Southern Classic car wash Tuesday morning.

A call came in around 6 a.m. when an officer was driving down Orange Avenue and saw the mudslide at the intersection of Orange and Hollins Road.

It happened on the embankment behind the car wash, causing the back wall and part of the roof to collapse.

A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.(WDBJ7)

Police told WDBJ7 it seems two-thirds of the building might be compromised from the incident.

The embankment remains a safety hazard due to the rain and will need to be stabilized to prevent further mud from sliding.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Roanoke PD asks for public’s help locating missing minor
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Campbell County deputies searching for missing teen

Latest News

Northbound Catawba Valley Drive closed following three-vehicle crash
Roanoke Car Wash Mudslide Damage
Roanoke Car Wash Mudslide Damage
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 26, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 26, 2021