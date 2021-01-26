Our rain exits followed by another late-week snow threat

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold, cloudy, and soggy this morning

Pockets of rain and freezing rain on elevated surfaces above 1500ft

Watching late Wednesday into Thursday for a potential winter storm

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a light glaze of ice that is possible along the mountains. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Behind the warm front mild conditions are expected, especially Tuesday. Highs Tuesday reach the 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds quickly enter Wednesday with highs likely in the 50s across the region. By late Wednesday afternoon, the clouds may become saturated and light precipitation may begin to fall in the mountains.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A combo of low pressure systems will form late this week. One on land, and the other off the coast. As the low moves into the ocean, it’s expected to pull colder air into the storm changing any rain over to snow for the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This is expected to be a quick-moving storm which slides south of the area. This would likely keep totals on the lighter side. Also, the ground temperatures remain very warm for this time of year which would melt any snow that isn’t coming down hard enough.

Our next winter storm starts as rain Wednesday night and then transitions into a burst of snow early Thursday. (WDBJ)

EARLY THOUGHTS ON SNOW AMOUNTS: At this time, we’re thinking a couple inches of snow is possible in the mountains, tapering to a coating east of the Blue Ridge. This could change as we get more data this week.

Rain changes to snow from west to east Wednesday night into Thursday. Accumulation appears light. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

By Thursday morning, the storm is off the coast and getting stronger. This will ramp up the winds and bring strong gusts to the region topping 30mph at times. Aside from the morning snow chance, any additional accumulation should be winding down by early afternoon as the storm pulls away. Any additional snow would be mountain-driven during the afternoon, mainly confined to the West Virginia mountains. Highs only reach the mid/upper 30s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

We start the weekend with quiet conditions before another low pressure system moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday. This is another fast-moving system and we will be nailing down any details in terms of timing as we get closer. The arrival time would greatly influence the type of precipitation we would see.