Parents of child killed at Lake Moomaw in June indicted

Benjamin Jacobsen and Carrie Jacobsen, who have been indicted in Alleghany County, Va., for the death of their 2-year-old child in June.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The parents of a child killed last June by a gunshot wound have been indicted for four felonies, including child endangerment and murder.

The two-year-old son of Benjamin and Carrie Jacobsen died at Morris Hill Campground at Lake Moomaw.

”Information was gathered in the investigation and was presented to our commonwealth’s attorney, who then presented evidence to the grand jury last week,” said Alleghany County Chief Deputy Matthew Bowser.

The Jacobsens, who are from Port Republic, Virginia, are currently in the Alleghany County Regional Jail on a five-thousand dollar bond.

