Person of interest sought in fatal Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection with the killing of a man Sunday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m. January 24, 2021, officers responded to the 700 block of Madison Street. Frank Thomas Smith, Jr., 66, of Lynchburg, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for Teron Slaughter, 27, of Lynchburg as a person of interest.

Anyone with information about Slaughter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

