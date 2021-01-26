Pulaksi County Public Schools to return to 100% in-person learning

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools says they are ready to return to 100% in person learning. They’ve already had elementary school students return, now they’re ready for everyone else to join.

“We’re just pushing forward and trying to give our students are as close to a normal school year as we possibly can under the circumstances,” said Dr. Kevin Siers the superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools.

Starting February 3, students will be in class 4 days a week—every day except Wednesday.

“We had already started building the calendar for this year prior to COVID and we’ve had to make some adjustments and this year was going to look a little different than previous years anyway because we had the opening of the new class Pulaski middle school I am we knew we were gone have to have a later start date,” said Dr. Siers.

He says the pandemic did shake things up but with more than 500 teachers getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they feel closer to a sense of normalcy.

“2/3 of our faculty and staff will be your fully vaccinated by the middle of February,” said Dr. Siers.”

The district says based on revised COVID-19 guidance, future decisions about going back to all-virtual or to 50% attendance will be made on a school specific basis instead of the whole division. Any changes to the 100% attendance schedule will most likely be made for 2 weeks at a time.

Other notes about the spring semester:

February 1, 2021 will be a teacher workday. February 2 is a half professional development and workday. Schools will be closed for students on both days.

March 23rd will be a virtual day, so that schools could be accessible as polling places for the special election race.

Pulaski County Middle School and Pulaski County High School will develop a second semester bell schedules that have students attending all their courses each day.

