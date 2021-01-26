Advertisement

Pulaski Co. Board passes permit for solar farm

The recommendation advanced to the Board following a 4-2 vote by the Pulaski County planners during a vote on January 12.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1-1 in favor of a recommendation for a special use permit for a new solar farm.

The recommendation advanced to the Board following a 4-2 vote by the Pulaski County planners during a vote on January 12.

Click here for more on concerns that were presented by farmers.

