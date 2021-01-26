Pulaski County Board of Supervisors approves special use permit for solar power plant

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted Monday night to allow county farmland to be leased for a new solar power plant through a special use permit. The final vote was 3-1 with Chair Joe Guthrie abstained.

The decision comes after a lot of debate from farmers for and against solar farming. At Monday’s meeting more than double the people who spoke in favor of the project spoke out in opposition.

The project gives farmers the option to lease their land to install solar panels on their property. It will take up about three percent of the total agricultural land in the county. The land itself will be leased for 35 years.

“I really feel that we have heard so much from the public for and against and neutral,” said County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “Even under COVID conditions we’ve created an opportunity for folks to share their position on this and we respect their position.”

Project construction could begin as early as this spring. Sweet said it could eventually bring 300 megawatts of renewable energy production helping the county to produce more green energy.

