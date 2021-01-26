Advertisement

Radford City Council provides COVID-19 update at Jan. 25 meeting

At Monday’s meeting, the city council talked about COVID-19 in the community and throughout the New River Valley.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -At Monday’s meeting, the city council talked about COVID-19 in the community and throughout the New River Valley.

Since Saturday, the city has seen 19 new cases with a total of 1,767 since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have stayed steady at 33 with a death rate of nine. Right now, there is seven-day case average of six.

Overall, the NRV is doing better than the state positivity rate at 7.1 versus 12.7-percent. Mayor David Horton said the city is in the downward trend from New Year’s.

“That’s kind of the point that we’re in right now where it looks a little better,” Horton said. “It’s much better than it was a week ago, two weeks ago, but we’re not to those one or two a day that we were having at the beginning portion of the growth rate for the pandemic.”

The city is planning to meet to discuss any further action needed on Friday following Governor Ralph Northam’s update this week since the modified stay at home order is set to expire at on Sunday.

