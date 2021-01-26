Advertisement

Republican Snyder joins crowded Virginia governor contest

FILE - In this May 17, 2013 file photo, candidate for Lt. Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder,...
FILE - In this May 17, 2013 file photo, candidate for Lt. Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va. Snyder has joined the crowded field seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor. The CEO of a capital investment firm, Snyder said in a campaign video released Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 that he was running as an innovator, disruptor and problem solver seeking to shake up state politics after “eight years of failed leadership” by Democrats in the governor’s mansion. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Entrepreneur and former Fox News contributor Pete Snyder has joined a crowded field seeking the Republican nomination for Virginia governor.

Snyder is the CEO of the capital investment firm Disruptor Capital. He said in a campaign video released Tuesday that he was running as an innovator, disruptor and problem solver seeking to shake up state politics after “eight years of failed leadership” by Democrats in the governor’s mansion.

Snyder previously founded a social media marketing company, New Media Strategies.

He unsuccessfully sought the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2013.

Republicans have opted to pick their candidates in a convention in May.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Missing Campbell County teen found safe

Latest News

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe releases plan for criminal justice reforms
McAuliffe releases plan for criminal justice reforms
After two suicides last summer, Virginia Senate committee approves background checks on gun...
Virginia Senate committee approves background checks on gun rentals
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Senate committee votes to eliminate most mandatory minimum sentences
An Alleghany County sheriff's deputy.
Bill aims to increase sheriff deputy pay