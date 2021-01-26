Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty in plot to attack Trump Tower

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo, Trump Tower, center, stands on New York's Fifth Avenue.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to a terror charge after authorities accused him of plotting attacks on the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.

Twenty-two-year-old Jaylyn Christopher Molina, of Cost, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of receiving child pornography after authorities found images on his cellphone while executing a search warrant.

Molina was accused of conspiring with a South Carolina man in attacks inspired by the Islamic State. Their plotting allegedly began in May 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office.

Molina faces up to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat
Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
Deputies said Monday afternoon that they’re looking for Madeline “Maddie” Ann Hubbard. She was...
Missing Campbell County teen found safe

Latest News

The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK health secretary says new COVID variant may be more deadly
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
Generic Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage rate also drops
A pedestrian steps in tire tracks while crossing the street during a winter storm in downtown...
Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
The impeachment of former President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Senate.
Second impeachment of Trump in Senate's hands