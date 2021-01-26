Virginia Tech holds virtual conversation with Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is continuing to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy by holding a virtual discussion with Trayvon Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton.

The conversation is a part of the university’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity’s online series called ‘We Cannot Walk Alone’.

Fulton talked about life after her son Trayvon, an unarmed teen who was killed in Sandford, Florida 9 years ago.

She also talked about her book, faith and the support group she started for moms who lost their sons to violence.

“They want somebody that they can reach out too. And so I have accepted the position not because I have applied for it, but because I was appointed. And so I am just doing what my part is in this whole play of life,” said Sybrina Fulton.

Fulton also spoke about positive changes she would like to see in communities.

