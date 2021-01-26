VMI begins blasting to build aquatic center

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Military Institute has begun digging into its newest construction project.

With a bang, they began blasting to set the foundation for the new VMI aquatic center that will be on Main Street, next to their other athletic facilities.

It’s a $44 millions project that’s expected to take two years to finish.

”It’s a large building,” said Col. Keith Jarvis, VMI’s Director of Construction. “So we’re going to build into the bank. So in order to do that, we have to take the rock out. We have to excavate so that what you see, essentially what you see from street level, from Main Street level all the way back is level and then we can begin putting in the building foundations.”

When the aquatics center is completed, it will bring to an end the phased approach for athletic facility renovations and additions that began in 2014.

