Advertisement

102-year-old Knoxville woman born during Spanish flu pandemic receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you live a century, you can say you’ve witnessed a lot.

Minnie McMillin is 102-years-young, and the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Raintree Terrace senior living center in Knoxville.

In fact, she was born during a pandemic, the 1918 Spanish flu.

Although she was too young to remember that, she says she remembers the polio epidemic.

“I remember the polio well because it hit our family. Not direct, but a cousin,” shared Minnie.

Minnie says the COVID-19 shot was painless, and she’s thrilled to be vaccinated.

“I feel great. I was afraid I wouldn’t get it because I was too old,” says Minnie.

Other seniors living at Raintree Terrace also got their first dose of the vaccine.

Minnie, who says she worked as a nurse in her younger years, hopes others will follow her lead and get vaccinated.

“I would encourage everybody to get the vaccine,” says Minnie.

Minnie is scheduled to get her second dose of the vaccine in February.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 311 and Bradshaw in Catawba
Woman killed in Catawba Valley Drive three-vehicle crash
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
Our next system moves in late Wednesday.
Dense fog overnight; weather remains active through the weekend
Courtesy NRVRJ
Man charged with felony murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant

Latest News

(Source: WWBT/Gray News)
Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID-19; State of City address postponed
(Courtesy of Belk Corporate)
Department store chain Belk filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
Accumulating snow likely for many with another event this weekend.
Wednesday, January 27, Midday FastCast
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards