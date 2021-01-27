Botetourt Co. and Lumos awarded $1.3M for broadband expansion

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is taking a major step toward reliable internet access for all.

Tuesday, the state announced $1.3 million in grant funding through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative.

“That’s a huge win and a huge step forward toward providing this service,” reacted Cody Sexton, the Assistant to the Botetourt Co. Administrator.

This expansion project comes via a partnership with internet service provider Lumos, who already serves nearly 5,000 households and businesses in the county.

On top of the $1.3 million being provided by the state, Lumos is pitching in $850,000 and the county is adding $404,000 to install 59 miles of fiber optic cable. That will serve 518 homes and 30 businesses.

“The area where this service is being provided, sort of south of Buchanan right smack dab in the middle of Botetourt County, has sort of been a donut hole of sorts for broadband,” said Sexton.

“This is a true public-private partnership. We understand the need for broadband, whether it’s the most urban area or some of the most rural communities,” said Lumos Networks Senior VP and GM, Diego Anderson.

This project, paired with a few others already in the works, will cut the number of community members unserved or under-served from 30 to 20 percent, or less.

It’s coming at an important time, too, according to Sexton.

“As we’ve seen in the past year, broadband has become even more important, vitally important, to our citizens, our students, our businesses in the midst of the pandemic because it’s how we interact.”

Lumos hopes to have most of this project completed this year.

