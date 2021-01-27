Carroll Foy releases post-COVID economic recovery plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy released a Post-COVID economic recovery plan Tuesday.

The Democratic candidate for Governor said she will employ a “ground-up approach,” that will provide relief to Virginians who lost work during the pandemic and small businesses that have struggled to survive.

Speaking with small business owners and other community leaders Tuesday night, Carroll Foy said her campaign has crafted the plan with an emphasis on equity.

“We have an opportunity now to build our economy back in a way where everyone gets to participate, where people can really work family-sustaining jobs,” Carroll Foy said.

The plan calls for improvements to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program, help for small businesses, workforce development and infrastructure improvements that will promote economic development and create new jobs.

For more information on Carroll Foy’s economic plan, visit her campaign website.

Carroll Foy is one of five Democrats currently seeking the party’s nomination for Governor.

