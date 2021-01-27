‘Cautious optimism’ at Centra as coronavirus numbers continue to drop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Centra Health are closing out January with fingers crossed.

Their system has seen a sharp decline in coronavirus patients over the past two weeks.

“I will say the trends right now are favorable and we just hope they continue,” said Chris Lewis, vice president of medical affairs.

Lewis says Lynchburg General is now treating 70 patients with coronavirus. That’s down from 133 about two weeks ago.

Although Centra hopes the trend holds, they’re prepared to pivot if needed.

“If we see another surge, we are prepared with: Do we have enough PPE, do we have enough space, what have we learned so far? And I think we are much better prepared to take these things on than we were months ago,” said Lewis.

Vaccines have taken the spotlight as the Central Virginia Health District works through Phase 1b.

Centra officials expect the demand for doses to far exceed the supply for the near future.

They say they’re working with multiple agencies in that process.

“To ensure we’re doing everything we can to improve the vaccine rollout and try to do it as effectively and efficiently as we possibly can,” said Andy Muller, president and CEO.

They say new coronavirus variants have raised some questions about vaccines. Lewis says the doses are still effective against those variants.

“If they work on COVID-19 they are going to work on these variants as well,” said Lewis.

Centra has vaccinated 46% of its caregivers.

