Charges pending in Roanoke County crash that killed two

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Roanoke County.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, at the 132 mile marker on I-81.

Two killed in I-81 crash Wednesday evening

According to state police, the driver of a tractor-trailer going south on I-81 hit the rear of a Hyundai Sonata, causing the car to spin out and overturn. The tractor trailer then struck a Chevrolet Impala, and the impact pushed the vehicle into the back of a second tractor trailer.

The second tractor trailer pulled onto the right shoulder as the first tractor trailer hit the Hyundai a second time, causing it to collide with the second tractor trailer.

The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet and Hyundai to catch fire. The driver of the Hyundai, 60-year-old Gary L. King of Christiansburg, died at the scene. The Chevrolet’s driver, 61-year-old Janet W. Ridenhour of Roanoke, also died at the scene.

The driver of the first tractor trailer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the second tractor trailer, a 53-year-old man from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was not injured.

The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Virginia State Police said alcohol was not a factor, but charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

