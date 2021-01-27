Colonial Elementary School celebrates first day of school in new building

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of something new, often comes with mixed emotions.

“It’s very overwhelming, but exciting,” said fifth grade student, Anna Radtke.

But the good, usually outweighs the bad.

“Everything I’ve known for 20 years is not the same way anymore, from unlocking the doors, to intercom system, all of that is brand new, so for me, this was a huge first day of school that I was very nervous about,” said principal Tammy Riggs.

For the last 82 years, Colonial Elementary school was not on Murray Drive, but on Webster Road.

Part of that history is on display, at the new school.

“We’ll see grandparents, great grandparents, and they actually look at it. The adults that come in though, it’s like a magnet, they’re all looking at everyone to see who’s up there and it’s pretty incredible, 82 years,” said Riggs.

So as the flag goes up for the first time and the pledge is said, the hope is that a new routine here begins quickly, and new memories, can be created.

