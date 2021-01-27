Dense fog early; weather remains active through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for this morning

Clouds return Wednesday with rain to snow during the evening

A quick exit Thursday morning; Turning windy

Another possible winter event Sunday

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

With the wet ground and clearing skies, dense fog will be an issue. Visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter mile in spots and likely to linger through the morning commute. Our dense fog advisory continues through 7AM.

Through Wednesday morning (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY

Skies start partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by early afternoon.

The first disturbance will skirt us to the south during the day, spreading most of the showers across the Carolinas. but little elsewhere. The more significant wave of moisture comes in after dark.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

As the low pressure system moves into the ocean, it’s expected to pull colder air into the storm, changing any rain over to snow for the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The transition from rain to snow will occur in the NRV first, and then Central and Southside last. As a result, lower snow totals are expected in the east and higher amounts in the New River Valley.

NEW RIVER VALLEY: Rain begins after sunset Wednesday with a quick change to snow before midnight. The heaviest snow may end up being along the Interstate 77 corridor where models are suggesting 2-4″ totals are possible. Lesser amounts northward toward Blacksburg, Similar totals are possible on Bent Mountain and the southern end of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

ROANOKE VALLEY: Rain begins Wednesday evening with a changeover to snow likely before midnight. A quick coating to an inch or two is possible in the areas surrounding Roanoke.

LYNCHBURG & DANVILLE: Rain begins late Wednesday night and changes to snow well after midnight with only a window of a few hours for accumulation. 0 to 1″ is expected there.

HIGHLANDS AND GREENBRIER: While you’ll be colder, the moisture won’t be as significant. Snowfall should generally be in the coating to 2″ range.

Accumulating snow is likely tonight. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

By Thursday morning, the storm is off the coast and getting stronger. Any snow should quickly pull away during the morning commute.

Slick travel will also be a concern since the event is occurring overnight into early Thursday morning when temperatures sit at or below 32 degrees. Travel issues are expected.

As the storm strengthens, it will ramp up the winds and bring strong gusts to the region topping 30 mph at times. Highs only reach the mid/upper 30s.

Winds will rapidly increase Thursday behind our wintry system, gusting 20-40 mph at times. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

Highs return to the upper 30s Friday with breezy conditions.

BIGGER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY

We start the weekend with quiet conditions Saturday before another low pressure system moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday. This one honestly looks more impressive than our mid-week storm.

As the storm strengthens off the coast, areas across the Mid-Atlantic, including southwest Virginia, could be looking at a significant winter storm if everything continues as models suggest. Models have the storm tracking toward the northeast with heavy snow as it moves off the coast and strengthens.

Should this path occur, it’s an ideal setup for snow. Time will tell, but keep checking the forecast through the week.