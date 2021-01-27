Discussions underway with Dollywood to become mass vaccine site

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sevier County and state health officials are looking at using Dollywood as a mass vaccination site.

A spokesperson from the County Mayor, Larry Waters, office, said they have sent options to use the Dollywood property to the state.

“Sevier County officials have had discussions with state and Dollywood officials regarding using Dollywood as a mass vaccination site. We have presented the state with options for the use of Dollywood and are awaiting their response,” said Perrin Anderson with Sevier County.

A spokesperson with Dollywood said they are willing to help however they can.

“We want to help in any way we can, but we still are in the discussion phase. When any details become available, the Health Department and State of Tennessee will share them officially,” said Wes Ramey, a Dollywood Spokesperson.

The latest numbers released on Tuesday show that Sevier County had 33 new cases with 128 deaths from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 dashboard set up by the state shows there are 644 active cases in Sevier County with an average positive percentage rate of 25 percent over the last 7 days.

“TDH is focused on equitable and accessible vaccination administration statewide and is a leader in administering doses received from the federal government. Local health departments and hospitals have been the primary access points to date, but as vaccine supply increases additional providers and sites are prepared to serve their communities. Presently, TDH is launching several new access points statewide, including certain pharmacies, rural health clinics, and community health centers. The potential introduction of mass vaccination sites is contingent upon adequate vaccine supply, local provider and partner decision-making, and implementing the most efficient and convenient delivery method to serve the population currently in phase,” said the Tenn. Dept. of Health in a statement.

Currently vaccines are given out at the Sevier County Health Department Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines are also available by appointment only Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

