Henry County Schools host vaccine clinic, administering 500 doses to staff

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One week after Henry County Schools intended return to hybrid learning, hallways and classrooms are still empty.

“Everyone is still virtual right now; however, our superintendent and her team assesses that everyday and we look at community spread and the amount of cases and quarantine in our school division,” said Monica Hatchett, Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications.

In an effort to keep staff safe from the virus, 500 teachers and staff members received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine given to them by the West Piedmont Health District.

Bassett High School teacher Mary Anne Graham and other staff members say they jumped on the opportunity, for the students.

“I have wanted this for a while; I’m excited to get this so we can get our kids back in school,” said Graham.

School leaders and VDH originally planned for 900 doses, but the ongoing shortage of doses left nearly 300 staff members on a waiting list.

The school system’s nurse coordinator, Sherry Vestal, says a lot more still has to be done, every for staffer who’s been vaccinated.

“Wanted our staff to make sure they know even if you get the vaccine, still practice social distancing, wear a mask.” said Vestal.

For now, 500 staff members will have more peace of mind once students return.

“I worry about their safety and well being. I worried about my families’ safety and bringing it home, so yes, there is some apprehension, but I think this will ease that,” said Graham.

