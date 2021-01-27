Lynchburg Police Department deputy chief appointed to IACP crime prevention committee

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown deputy chief of police has been appointed to an international organization.

Lynchburg deputy police chief Mark Jamison was recently appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. That organization brings leaders from around the world to develop strategies for creating safe communities.

There, he’ll work on the crime prevention committee to discuss and develop practices to reduce crime.

He says he’ll work with national and world leaders to help make policies for safer hometowns.

“What this provides me is an opportunity to listen to other key leaders from around the country, around the world about what they do in their communities and bring some of that back here,” said Jamison. “And also, we’re pretty innovative here in what we do with partnering with our community, so we’ll be able to provide them with what we do here and maybe we can take some of those ideas and implement them in their communities.”

He credits his local experience to being selected. He’ll also be working with Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman as a part of that appointment.

“To know that two people from central Virginia are a part of this international committee is quite an honor,” said Jamison.

Jamison will continue working with the Lynchburg Police Department full-time.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.