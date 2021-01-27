Lynchburg woman wins $1M scratching her “last” lottery ticket

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman is a million dollars richer after playing the lottery for what she swore would be the “last time.”

Latasha Tucker bought a 20X the Money scratcher on the way home from work, telling herself it was the last time, since she never won anything.

Tucker told lottery officials she wasn’t in a hurry to scratch the ticket because she “knew nothing was going to be on there.” Lucky for her, the ticket was a $1 million winner.

“It’s just surreal,” she said when she claimed the prize. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”

Tucker had the choice to take the full $1 million over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $602,410 before taxes, and she chose the latter.

The winning ticket was bought at Quick-E Foods, located at 2220 Lakeside Drive. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Tucker is the first top prize winner in game #2065, meaning there are still three top prizes to be claimed. The chances of winning top prize are 1 in 1,224,000, but the chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.65.

