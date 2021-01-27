Advertisement

Man hits two deer with new car, then he hits $2M in the lottery

He hit the prize just hours after hitting the two deer.
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(KY3)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had the accident on his way to work. It ruined his day, so he returned home and went to sleep.

When he got up, he saw that his ticket numbers matched.

Dowe claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday, taking home about $1.4 million after taxes.

He says he’s getting his car fixed with the money.

Most Read

Crash on 311 and Bradshaw in Catawba
Woman killed in Catawba Valley Drive three-vehicle crash
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
Courtesy NRVRJ
Man charged with felony murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant
Our next system moves in late Wednesday.
Dense fog overnight; weather remains active through the weekend

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts
Botetourt County, VA Logo
Botetourt Co. and Lumos awarded $1.3M for broadband expansion
The Council hosted representatives from Advanced Logic and GuardSight for a virtual discussion
Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council holds cybersecurity forum
Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate votes to censure gubernatorial candidate Chase