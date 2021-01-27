Advertisement

Montgomery County students return to classroom, staff set to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Students in grades seven through 12 went back in person to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since switching to 100-percent virtual before the holiday break, but there’s another schedule change you need to know about.

More than 1,400 staff have been able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and now need to get their second dose. The week of February 15 each school will alternate on a planned inclement weather schedule so staff can get the booster vaccine.

Mon. Feb. 15: CMS, CHS, Montgomery Central, AMS and AHS

Tues. Feb. 16: BHS, BMS, SMS and EMHS

Thurs. Feb. 18: BES, CES, CPS, FBES and AES

Fri. Feb. 19: GLES, HAES, KES, MBES, PFES and EMES

On planned inclement weather days students receive an assignment in Google Classroom. School buildings are closed to students on these assigned days and teachers do not report to the building.

You can find more information here from the district.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Thomas is facing a first degree murder charge following a shooting in Martinsville...
Axton man turns himself in following fatal Martinsville shooting
(AP)
First case of UK COVID-19 variant to hit the Commonwealth identified in Northern VA
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
A southern storm will bring light snow into the region late Wednesday night and continue into...
Cold rain continues tonight; Following late-week snow threat

Latest News

Botetourt County Confederate Monument Update
Botetourt County Confederate Monument Update
VT Conversation About Justice
VT Conversation About Justice
Tourism During COVID-19 Montgomery County
Tourism During COVID-19 Montgomery County
Roanoke City Back To Class
Roanoke City Back To Class
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy released a post-COVID economic recovery plan she says will help...
Carroll Foy releases post-COVID economic recovery plan