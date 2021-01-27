Montgomery County students return to classroom, staff set to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Students in grades seven through 12 went back in person to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since switching to 100-percent virtual before the holiday break, but there’s another schedule change you need to know about.

More than 1,400 staff have been able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and now need to get their second dose. The week of February 15 each school will alternate on a planned inclement weather schedule so staff can get the booster vaccine.

Mon. Feb. 15: CMS, CHS, Montgomery Central, AMS and AHS

Tues. Feb. 16: BHS, BMS, SMS and EMHS

Thurs. Feb. 18: BES, CES, CPS, FBES and AES

Fri. Feb. 19: GLES, HAES, KES, MBES, PFES and EMES

On planned inclement weather days students receive an assignment in Google Classroom. School buildings are closed to students on these assigned days and teachers do not report to the building.

You can find more information here from the district.

