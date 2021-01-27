Advertisement

NRV Health District reports COVID cases slightly down, vaccination demand high

Health officials say vaccine demand exceeds supply.
Health officials say vaccine demand exceeds supply.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Health District reports COVID cases seem to be going down, for now.

But health officials say they are still working hard to keep vaccinations high.

Officials the New River Valley Health District say the vaccine demand is more than the number of doses they can get.

“You know we have over 25,000 people pre-registered on our survey and we have no control over how much fixing we’re getting but we are providing the doses as best we can,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell the director of the health district.

As of Wednesday, the number of vaccines given is more than the number of COVID-19 cases in the District.

“I think that’s incredible progress,” said Bissell.

Bissell says can give up to 1,200 vaccines per day, but they are not receiving doses for full capacity.

“We really appreciate that there is a lot of enthusiasm in the community to get vaccinated because that’s what we need to do but again we have to encourage people to remember that just because they’re eligible doesn’t mean we can get everyone vaccinated now,” she said.

So far, the health district has given 12,000 vaccinations but Dr. Bissell says until they get a steady supply of the vaccine—they don’t know exactly when they’re going to move out of group 1B.

“We still have to have prioritization within the phase and we know older folks will have higher risk so we want to try and prioritize them and then we’re looking at in to the end of February into March with that right now,” said Bissell.

Dr Bissell says they still have a ways to go and it is important not to let your guard down against COVID-19.

