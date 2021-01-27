Percentage of positive COVID tests continues VA drop; governor speaks at 2 p.m.

Governor Northam will hold a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2. You can watch on WDBJ7, here or on our Facebook page.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 488,553 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,227 from the 483,326 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 4,707 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 497,581 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers have not been released.

5,112,697 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 12.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 12.5% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 6,228 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s 6,174.

2,868 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 2,847.

37,823 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

