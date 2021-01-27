Pete Snyder kicks off campaign for Governor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Republican Pete Snyder has joined the Virginia Governor’s race.

The Charlottesville entrepreneur launched his campaign with the release of a video Tuesday morning.

Snyder ran for Lieutenant Governor in 2013. In an interview with WDBJ7, he said his top priority is getting children back into the classroom.

“It’s absolutely impossible,” Snyder said. “It’s hurting our economy. It’s hurting Virginia. And we’re going to lose a generation of students and children if we don’t act quickly. We’ve got to open our schools right away.”

Snyder and his wife created the Virginia 30-Day Fund, which has provided forgivable loans to more than 850 Virginia businesses.

At least four other Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination.

