Picasso, Warhol on display at Radford University’s Art Museum at the Covington Center

Hundreds of pieces will be on display at their Art Museum.
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - January 27 is the grand opening of ARTGAWK: Choice Pickings from the University’s Permanent Collection.

In addition to Picasso and Warhol, the gallery will include works from renowned artists such as Honoré Daumier, Adolf Dehn, Urmila Devi, Jim Dine, Gustave Doré, Audrey Flack, Dorothy Gillespie, Guadalupe González Ríos, Francisco Goya, Jasper Johns and more.

ARTGAWK’s opening event sessions will be limited to 30 minutes each, with a maximum of 10 people at a time in the museum gallery. Because of space limitations, anyone wishing to attend opening events is encouraged to register early.

The display runs through April 12, 2021, with the opening stretched over three days, January 27, 28 and 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. Admission is free.

Attendee’s are encouraged to register for admission by visiting www.radford.edu/artmuseum

