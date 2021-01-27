Advertisement

Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID-19; State of City address postponed

The mayor learned of his result Wednesday morning after undergoing a PCR test following the onset of mild symptoms Monday.
(Source: WWBT/Gray News)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday, January 27, that he tested positive for coronavirus, postponing his annual State of the City address.

“Since the coronavirus first started to spread in our region roughly a year ago, over 12,000 residents in our city have been infected with COVID-19. Today, I count myself as one of them,” the mayor said in a release. “While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government.”

Per CDC guidelines, the mayor will isolate at home. Anyone he came in contact with has been notified.

“As my personal experience should tell you, while there is reason to be hopeful due to the distribution of the vaccine, this pandemic is still far from over and must be taken seriously,” the mayor said in a release.

As a result, the mayor’s virtual State of the City address scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28 has been postponed and will now take place on Thursday, Feb. 11.

“I look forward to sharing with all of you my vision for moving the city boldly forward in the coming year, and beyond,” the mayor stated.

The address will air on the city’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

