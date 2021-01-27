Advertisement

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council holds cybersecurity forum

The Council hosted representatives from Advanced Logic and GuardSight for a virtual discussion
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council is helping businesses and community members keep their personal information safe.

Wednesday, that group hosted representatives from Advanced Logic and GuardSight for a virtual discussion on how people can protect themselves online.

Experts suggest using unique passwords for all websites and platforms and say you can use a password manager to help you keep all of that information straight.

“What you’re trying to do there is you’re trying to make it difficult for threat actors to access your assets or compromise your assets using that vector,” said John McLoughlin with GuardSight.

Cybersecurity experts also recommend using multi-factor authentication when possible.

