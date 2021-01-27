Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 311 and Bradshaw in Catawba
Woman killed in Catawba Valley Drive three-vehicle crash
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
Our next system moves in late Wednesday.
Dense fog overnight; weather remains active through the weekend
Courtesy NRVRJ
Man charged with felony murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
LIVE: Biden remarks on climate change, jobs
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
In-person learning during the pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC says.
CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards