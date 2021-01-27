Virginia Film Festival bringing back ‘Beyond the Screen’ discussion series

(WDBJ) - Grab your popcorn for the Virginia Film Festival’s free, and open-to-the-public, “Beyond the Screen” discussion series event spotlighting the new thriller, “The Little Things” Thursday, Feb. 4 at 3:00 p.m.

Join the film’s writer/director John Lee Hancock and producer Mark Johnson for a look at the new movie set to release Friday, January 29 on HBO Max and in select theatres. The event will be moderated by Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Flock.

The movie, starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto, follows two California sheriffs as they work to hunt down a serial killer bringing destruction to Los Angeles.

Those wishing to attend the livestreamed Zoom conversations must pre-register here.

Discussions can be viewed on the VAFF’s YouTube page.

