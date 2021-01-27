Advertisement

Virginia Senate votes to censure gubernatorial candidate Chase

Amanda Chase
Amanda Chase(NBC12)
By Pat Thomas and Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has voted to censure Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield).

A Republican candidate for governor, Chase spoke at a rally in Washington, DC January 6 before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Virginia NAACP released this statement after the censure vote:

“As State Senator Amanda Chase sympathized with the insurrectionists who attempted a coup on our democracy through her words and actions, the Virginia State Conference NAACP called for her immediate censure by the Virginia Senate.

“While the Virginia Senate took a step in the right direction today, it cannot be the last step. The Virginia Senate should not permit anyone who defends sedition and engages in race-baiting political theater to serve.”

The full vote came Wednesday after a Senate committee made the same vote January 19.

Chase responded to that vote in a twitter post, “Because I refuse to denounce President Trump they are trying to silence me; I won’t back down.”

