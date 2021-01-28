Advertisement

ACSO: Stuarts Draft couple charged after allegedly stealing $50,000 from elderly woman

Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.
Leonard Gitchell II and Melissa Morris-Gitchell.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Stuarts Draft couple has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from a woman in her 70s.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Melissa Morris-Gitchell and her husband, 46-year-old Leonard Gitchell II, used the money to purchase vehicles.

Officials say the victim had been under the care of the couple when the alleged thefts took place.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, both individuals were charged with one felony count of financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated adult, and both individuals remain free on bond.

