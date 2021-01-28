Advertisement

Attorney of man found with pipe bombs says he was following ‘advice’ of Trump

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - The FBI said they’ve charged a California man after finding pipe bombs and a cache of guns in his home.

Agents raided 43-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers’ home earlier this month. According to the agency, they discovered assembled pipe bombs, materials that could be used to make more bombs, at least 49 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Rogers also reportedly had books that explain how to manufacture explosives.

Investigators say he admitted the bombs were his, but claimed they were for “entertainment purposes only.”

Authorities found threatening text messages on Rogers’ phone, allegedly saying things like he wanted to blow up a Democrat building.

It reportedly stems from his belief Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Rogers’ attorney claims his client was “simply following the advice and the commentary of the president of the United States.”

He also says Rogers was not at the violent riot at the Capitol earlier this month.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow is likely.
Snow wraps up before sunrise; turning windy
Helen Norfleet, center, is surrounded by her family.
Salem woman speaks out about alleged abuse at local nursing home
COVID variants
Gov. extends biz restrictions & curfew, says vaccine clearing house on the way; positive test percentage drops
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
NATALIE THORELL THOUGHT SHE MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO DANCE AGAIN, AFTER POST-COVID DIAGNOSIS
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County 9-year-old briefly lost ability to walk after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

An iPhone update in the spring will include a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking...
Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring
Jermaine Mittman, reported as missing from Galax
Galax Police ask for help finding missing teen
Before their rescue by chopper, conditions made it difficult to reach the hikers.
Hikers trapped on Arizona cliff for days rescued
Two doses of the two coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the United States are needed...
CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time
No dogs were hurt in the fire in a dog kennel in Blacksburg
No dogs hurt in Montgomery County kennel fire