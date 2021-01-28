Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations, percent positive rate down in VA Thursday

Generic Coronavirus
(Associated Press)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 493,674 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,121 from the 488,553 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 5,227 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 524,722 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 497,581. Thursday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam held a briefing to update Virginia. He spoke mainly on the COVID-19 vaccine and confusion surrounding it. He also said he would sign an executive order extending current business restrictions and curfews through February. Those guidelines were set to expire January 31.

Gov. extends biz restrictions & curfew, says vaccine clearing house on the way

5,146,985 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 12.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 12.3% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 6,308 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s 6,228.

2,706 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 2,868.

38,597 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

