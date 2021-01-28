Galax Police ask for help finding missing teen

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Police are asking for help tracking a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jermaine Alexander Mittman, Jr. was last reported seen on Center Street in Galax Friday, January 22.

He is 5′10″ and 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on where he is, you’re asked to contact Galax Police at 276-236-8101. You may remain anonymous.

