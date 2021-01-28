Lexington artist has installation displayed in UVA Medical Center to honor healthcare workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington artist is honoring healthcare workers at UVA Medical Center. Barbara Crawford has created and donated an art installation that will be on display for about three months in the lobby of UVA Medical Center’s South Tower.

The installation is called, “The River,” and it represents the design of the hospital’s atrium in how it connects different aspects of health and healing: the lab intensive care units, operating rooms, and the Emergency Department. Crawford said the river theme is also symbolic of how a river connects urban and rural communities.

The installation serves as a tribute to the dedication of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“I’m getting emotional now. I just got my COVID shot an hour and a half ago, and I’m looking around this room at this staff and am thinking, what they’re doing for us leaves me speechless, it really does, so I can say thank you with visuals,” Crawford said.

Along with healthcare workers, UVA staff and the patients and their families will be able to view this artwork in-person.

