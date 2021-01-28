Man sought after early-morning Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged and are looking for a man after a shooting early Thursday that left another man in critical condition.

A 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside a house in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue about 2:15 a.m.

The victim, an 18-year-old Danville man, was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators charged Deauntae Dawson, 33, with malicious wounding and several gun-related charges. Police said the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between Dawson and the victim.

Investigators charged Dawson with malicious wounding and several firearm-related charges. Police are still actively looking for him, but found his vehicle abandoned near Kentuck Road and the Danville city limits.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

