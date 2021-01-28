Advertisement

Man sought after early-morning Danville shooting

Photo of Deauntae T. Dawson, wanted for a Danville shooting
Photo of Deauntae T. Dawson, wanted for a Danville shooting(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged and are looking for a man after a shooting early Thursday that left another man in critical condition.

A 911 caller reported a man had been shot inside a house in the 300 block of Chatelaine Avenue about 2:15 a.m.

The victim, an 18-year-old Danville man, was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Investigators charged Deauntae Dawson, 33, with malicious wounding and several gun-related charges. Police said the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between Dawson and the victim.

Investigators charged Dawson with malicious wounding and several firearm-related charges. Police are still actively looking for him, but found his vehicle abandoned near Kentuck Road and the Danville city limits.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact them at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow is likely.
Snow wraps up before sunrise; turning windy
Helen Norfleet, center, is surrounded by her family.
Salem woman speaks out about alleged abuse at local nursing home
COVID variants
Gov. extends biz restrictions & curfew, says vaccine clearing house on the way; positive test percentage drops
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
NATALIE THORELL THOUGHT SHE MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO DANCE AGAIN, AFTER POST-COVID DIAGNOSIS
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County 9-year-old briefly lost ability to walk after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Police continue to investigate Blacksburg burglaries
Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in recent Campbell County burglaries
VA Board of Education approves consolidation of Alleghany County, Covington school divisions
VDH launches text messaging service to notify people of positive COVID results