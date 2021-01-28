Advertisement

No dogs hurt in Montgomery County kennel fire

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No dogs were hurt in a fire in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Longshop McCoy Fire and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to reports from neigbors who said they saw smoke and flames after hearing an explosion.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a dog kennel from which all the dogs had escaped unharmed.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

