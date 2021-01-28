No dogs hurt in Montgomery County kennel fire

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No dogs were hurt in a fire in Montgomery County Thursday morning.

Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Longshop McCoy Fire and Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to reports from neigbors who said they saw smoke and flames after hearing an explosion.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a dog kennel from which all the dogs had escaped unharmed.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

No dogs were hurt in the fire in a dog kennel in Blacksburg (Montgomery County Emergency Services)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.