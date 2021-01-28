Nonprofits find new ways to run fundraisers

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Usually, in a more normal year,” said Souper Bowl Co-Chair Bri Mondesir, “The Souper Bowl would be an event that would be held in Evans Hall.”

But not this year. COVID prevents large gatherings like the usual Souper Bowl, and so another way had to be found.

“Yeah, we thought of doing like a soup drive in,” She said of the discussions.

But instead, they decided to spread the celebration around Lexington, letting the participants themselves host, and the money goes into the Campus Kitchen’s backpack program to provide meals for schoolkids.

“You can basically go up and down Main Street, see who’s participating,” Mondesir explained. “They’ll have a sign in the window or somewhere so you can see they’re part of the Campus Kitchen Souper Bowl and what soup they’re offering.”

Like Pronto.

“Anytime you can give back, help people out,” said Francesco Benincasa, the cafe’s owner.

But he’ll miss the party.

“You see everybody,” Benincasa said of the usual Souper Bowl gathering. “Unusually you’re there for half a day, so it’s a good opportunity to do that.”

“You know we’re all kind of bouncing off one another and figuring out what works,” said Mauri Connors, Artistic Director at the Halestone Dance Studio.

For the Halestone Dance Studio, it means takeout from a local brewpub, with a dance on Zoom.

“So we’ve been doing a lot of experimenting, and some of it is good, like some of it you figured out like, this is cool,” Connors said. “And some of it is, this is not cool, but we tried it.”

But whether its remote dancing or streetside soup, everyone’s finding a new way to help.

“It’s going to be different,” said Benincasa. “But we’re all going to try to contribute.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.