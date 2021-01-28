Police continue to investigate Blacksburg burglaries

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police continue to investigate at least four burglaries of homes, and they are urging the public to “remain vigilant and report anything that appears suspicious.”

Report any suspicious activities by calling 911 or the New River Valley Communications Center at 540-382-4343.

Extra police resources are being assigned to this investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400, or remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 540-961-1819. You can also email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

Police are reminding residents to lock the doors and windows of their homes, and keep vehicles locked when not in use.

Safety Tips by Pat Thomas on Scribd

