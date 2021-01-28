Advertisement

Pouring rain switches to snow overnight in Elliston

Rain is expected to change into snow overnight in the New River Valley.
Rain is expected to change into snow overnight in the New River Valley.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Rain has switched to snow along the I-81 corridor in Elliston.

It’s part of our most recent weather event that will bring more snow to the New River Valley as the night goes on.

Just after 8 p.m. a light drizzle began to fall, that was followed up by pouring rain around 10 p.m. That rain switched to snow around 10:45 p.m. and continues to fall.

Because the roads are already wet there’s a chance for it to freeze under the snow that could cause slick conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are expecting 2-4 inches of snow in the New River Valley with higher elevations more toward that four inch mark.

If you need to drive be sure to allow extra stopping distance and extra time to get to your destination. Crews are standing by to start cleanup efforts as this storm moves through.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 311 and Bradshaw in Catawba
Woman killed in Catawba Valley Drive three-vehicle crash
Accumulating snow is likely.
Quick-moving storm brings accumulating snow tonight, wind tomorrow
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
Courtesy NRVRJ
Man charged with felony murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant

Latest News

Public Survey For Mill Mountain Trail Project And Layout
Public Survey For Mill Mountain Trail Projects And Layout
81 Road Conditions Wednesday Night
81 Road Conditions Wednesday Night
Conditions In Pulaski Wednesday Night
Conditions In Pulaski Wednesday Night
Deputy Asked To Help With Group
Deputy Asked To Help With Group