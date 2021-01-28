Pouring rain switches to snow overnight in Elliston

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Rain has switched to snow along the I-81 corridor in Elliston.

It’s part of our most recent weather event that will bring more snow to the New River Valley as the night goes on.

Just after 8 p.m. a light drizzle began to fall, that was followed up by pouring rain around 10 p.m. That rain switched to snow around 10:45 p.m. and continues to fall.

Because the roads are already wet there’s a chance for it to freeze under the snow that could cause slick conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We are expecting 2-4 inches of snow in the New River Valley with higher elevations more toward that four inch mark.

If you need to drive be sure to allow extra stopping distance and extra time to get to your destination. Crews are standing by to start cleanup efforts as this storm moves through.

